India's Diplomatic Offensive: Bold Stand Against Terrorism in Kuwait

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, discussing India's united stance against terrorism. The delegation highlighted recent efforts, global diplomacy, and economic measures aimed at Pakistan, emphasizing India's resolve to combat state-sponsored terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:35 IST
BJP MP Baijayant Panda meets Indian diaspora in Kuwait (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, engaged with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, presenting a unified national stance against terrorism. This diplomatic visit underscored India's commitment to global peace and the necessity of conveying a decisive message to the international community.

Addressing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, diaspora members expressed their support for India's stringent measures against terrorism. Panda emphasized that India would no longer remain silent in the face of threats from Pakistan, insisting on robust responses to any such provocations. He detailed India's comprehensive strategy, which includes economic sanctions aimed at pressuring Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks within its borders.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful diplomatic relations with Gulf nations, Panda praised the respect and influence of the Indian community in Kuwait. He criticized Pakistan's misinformation campaigns, countering with evidence-backed actions. The delegation, comprising prominent Indian political figures, also discussed international strategies to hold Pakistan accountable through mechanisms like the Financial Action Task Force.

