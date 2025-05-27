Outcry in Balochistan: Allegations of Staged Encounters and Custodial Deaths

In a volatile escalation of alleged state violence in Balochistan, three men previously reported missing were killed in what critics assert was a fabricated encounter by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Barkhan.

The Balochistan Post reported that on Monday morning, the CTD declared it conducted an operation in Barkhan's Tang Kiryar area, leading to fatalities. Bodies of the deceased were taken to a local hospital in Rakni. CTD officials claimed an exchange of fire with militants led to the casualties and weapon recoveries.

However, the families of Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Fareed Buzdar, and Sultan Marri, alongside Baloch rights activists, disputed these claims, labeling the incident as a staged operation following months of illegal detainment.

In a separate incident in Awaran, Ghaus Bakhsh was found dead with apparent torture marks soon after reportedly being called to a military camp. Such cases, emphasizing enforced disappearances and custodial deaths, are increasingly reported across Balochistan, including in Dukki, Ziarat, and Quetta.

The accusations have intensified calls from Baloch activists demanding thorough investigations and worldwide attention to address and curtail what they allege as systemic state-led violence and impunity.