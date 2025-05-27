Japan Protests China's Unapproved Maritime Research Near Disputed Okinotori Atoll

Japan has formally accused China of conducting unauthorized maritime scientific research within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) close to the disputed Okinotori atoll in the Pacific Ocean, The Japan Times reported.

On Monday, a Chinese survey ship was reportedly spotted extending equipment into Japanese waters near Okinotori, prompting Japan's coastguard to intervene and demand the activity halt, according to government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Documents reveal that China disputes Japan's claim, asserting that Okinotori is not an island and therefore does not qualify for an EEZ, a stance Beijing maintains despite escalating diplomatic tensions, The Japan Times noted.

