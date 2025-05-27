Left Menu

Japan Protests China's Unapproved Maritime Research Near Disputed Okinotori Atoll

Japan has accused China of unauthorized maritime scientific research within its exclusive economic zone near the disputed Okinotori atoll. Despite Japan's objections, China continues to dismiss the atoll's status as an island, claiming the area doesn't qualify as an EEZ under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:55 IST
Japan Protests China's Unapproved Maritime Research Near Disputed Okinotori Atoll
Okinotori island, about 1,700 km (1,056 miles) south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has formally accused China of conducting unauthorized maritime scientific research within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) close to the disputed Okinotori atoll in the Pacific Ocean, The Japan Times reported.

On Monday, a Chinese survey ship was reportedly spotted extending equipment into Japanese waters near Okinotori, prompting Japan's coastguard to intervene and demand the activity halt, according to government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Documents reveal that China disputes Japan's claim, asserting that Okinotori is not an island and therefore does not qualify for an EEZ, a stance Beijing maintains despite escalating diplomatic tensions, The Japan Times noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025