Bridging Differences: TMC's Banerjee Stresses Unity on National Security

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee underscored the importance of setting aside political differences to safeguard national security. He asserted that no political interest should outweigh the nation's security concerns. Highlighting cross-border terrorism, Banerjee cited evidence suggesting involvement of Pakistani military officials in terrorist activities.

Simultaneously, India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, marked 60 years of diplomatic ties with Singapore, emphasizing the deepening relationship. He noted President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's recent state visit to India, which paved the way for further key engagements and collaborations between the two nations.

Ambule highlighted the expansive collaboration in defence and security, and other critical sectors. A delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha included representatives from BJP, TMC, and other parties, reflecting the broad political consensus on strengthening strategic bilateral ties with Singapore.

