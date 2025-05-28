Left Menu

KTR's Global Diplomacy: Bridging Telangana with the World

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:11 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, received an enthusiastic welcome from the Telangana diaspora as he arrived in London on Tuesday. A crowd of Telangana NRIs gathered at the airport, holding a 'Welcome KTR' banner, expressing their admiration. This warm reception was attended by directors and family members of Pragmatic Design Solution Limited (PDSL), a UK-based automotive research and development firm.

Engaging personally with the crowd, KTR exchanged greetings by name and posed for selfies. KTR's visit to the UK is to participate in India Week 2025, organized by Bridge India, where he will deliver a keynote speech on May 30. The address will showcase Telangana's governance model under BRS, emphasizing innovation-driven development and inclusive growth.

Global policymakers and thought leaders are expected at the event. During his stay in the UK, KTR will also inaugurate PDSL's Knowledge Centre in Warwick, serving as a Near Shore HIL Test Centre, assisting global automotive players such as McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover. This move underlines Telangana's growing ties with the global mobility technology ecosystem, aligning with its commitment to technological innovation.

Following his UK engagements, KTR heads to the United States to join the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations. In Texas, at the Comerica Centre, he's set to address thousands of Telangana NRIs on June 1. On June 2, KTR speaks to students at the University of Texas at Dallas, focusing on youth leadership and innovation.

His tours reflect a strategic push to strengthen diaspora connections and position Telangana as a global leader in innovation, governance, and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

