Left Menu

India Ramps Up Global Campaign Against Pakistan's State-Sponsored Terrorism

India's all-party delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, is on a global mission to highlight Pakistan's role in promoting state-sponsored terrorism. MJ Akbar criticized Pakistan's reliance on terrorism while hailing PM Modi's efforts against it. The delegation aims to bolster international support against terrorism rooted in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST
India Ramps Up Global Campaign Against Pakistan's State-Sponsored Terrorism
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a powerful denunciation of Pakistan's role in global terrorism, former Union Minister MJ Akbar has slammed the nation for its persistent reliance on terror as a tool of state policy. Speaking in France, Akbar asserted that Pakistan harbors a 'big misconception' that terrorism will prevail, describing the country's decision to send 5000 terrorists to Kashmir in 1947 as the inception of state-sponsored terrorism post-World War II.

Akbar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolute campaign against terrorism, focusing on India's safety and global security. He believes that the world must recognize the profound threat of terrorism and act accordingly to prevent catastrophic consequences. 'The fight we have commenced under the Prime Minister's leadership will ensure our safety and fortify global peace,' Akbar emphasized.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, heading the Indian delegation, echoed these warnings, stressing that the distinction between the Pakistani state and terrorism has vanished. According to Prasad, 52 UN-designated terrorists have found sanctuary there, with terrorism deeply integrated into Pakistan's military regime. The delegation aims to expose the roots of cross-border terrorism, briefing international partners across Europe about the dangers that persist.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025