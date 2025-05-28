India Ramps Up Global Campaign Against Pakistan's State-Sponsored Terrorism

In a powerful denunciation of Pakistan's role in global terrorism, former Union Minister MJ Akbar has slammed the nation for its persistent reliance on terror as a tool of state policy. Speaking in France, Akbar asserted that Pakistan harbors a 'big misconception' that terrorism will prevail, describing the country's decision to send 5000 terrorists to Kashmir in 1947 as the inception of state-sponsored terrorism post-World War II.

Akbar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolute campaign against terrorism, focusing on India's safety and global security. He believes that the world must recognize the profound threat of terrorism and act accordingly to prevent catastrophic consequences. 'The fight we have commenced under the Prime Minister's leadership will ensure our safety and fortify global peace,' Akbar emphasized.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, heading the Indian delegation, echoed these warnings, stressing that the distinction between the Pakistani state and terrorism has vanished. According to Prasad, 52 UN-designated terrorists have found sanctuary there, with terrorism deeply integrated into Pakistan's military regime. The delegation aims to expose the roots of cross-border terrorism, briefing international partners across Europe about the dangers that persist.