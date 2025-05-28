Greece Reaffirms Stance Against Terrorism Amid Strengthened India Ties

Yannis Alexis Zepos, a former Greek ambassador to India, reiterated Greece's unwavering condemnation of terrorism in all its forms during a discussion with ANI. Emphasizing the significance of India's perspectives, Zepos expressed Greece's enthusiasm in hearing India's stance on global issues, especially in combating terrorism.

The ongoing visit of an Indian delegation, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss cooperation in tackling terrorism. Zepos noted that these important issues have been part of Greece-India dialogue and will continue to develop as the bilateral relationship advances.

Zepos also confirmed the existing collaboration between the two nations on maritime security within the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). He acknowledged the potential for further cooperation, reinforcing the strategic importance of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)