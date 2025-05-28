Left Menu

Greece Reaffirms Stance Against Terrorism Amid Strengthened India Ties

Former Greek Ambassador to India, Yannis Alexis Zepos, has reaffirmed Greece's longstanding condemnation of terrorism and highlighted the importance of India's views. Discussions on collaboration against terrorism and maritime security under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor are ongoing amid an Indian delegation's visit to Athens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:24 IST
Greece Reaffirms Stance Against Terrorism Amid Strengthened India Ties
Yannis Alexis Zepos, Former Ambassador of Greece to India (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Yannis Alexis Zepos, a former Greek ambassador to India, reiterated Greece's unwavering condemnation of terrorism in all its forms during a discussion with ANI. Emphasizing the significance of India's perspectives, Zepos expressed Greece's enthusiasm in hearing India's stance on global issues, especially in combating terrorism.

The ongoing visit of an Indian delegation, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss cooperation in tackling terrorism. Zepos noted that these important issues have been part of Greece-India dialogue and will continue to develop as the bilateral relationship advances.

Zepos also confirmed the existing collaboration between the two nations on maritime security within the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). He acknowledged the potential for further cooperation, reinforcing the strategic importance of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025