Left Menu

New Zealand-India Ties Strengthened Through High-Profile Diplomatic Visits

Winston Peters, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, visits Nepal and India to enhance diplomatic relations. Meeting key officials in both nations, he aims to strengthen bilateral ties, with historic visits providing a robust foundation. Tourism, sports, and shared democratic values further foster mutual goodwill between New Zealand and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:27 IST
New Zealand-India Ties Strengthened Through High-Profile Diplomatic Visits
New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Winston Peters, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, has arrived in Kathmandu for his inaugural two-day visit to Nepal. At the airport, he was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai alongside other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On his itinerary is a courtesy meeting with Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Peters will also engage in bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and plans to meet opposition leader and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Tomorrow, Peters will take an Everest flight and tour Kathmandu's heritage sites, coinciding with the eve of Everest Day, a significant event marking the historic summit by New Zealand's Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal's Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. The Deputy PM will then travel from Nepal to India, where discussions will continue to advance diplomatic relations.

Upon arriving in India, Peters is scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed by a meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda. These discussions come as part of a long-standing tradition of strengthening ties between New Zealand and India.

The relationship between the two nations is built on shared Commonwealth membership, legal practices, and aspirations for economic development through democratic governance. Tourism and sports, particularly cricket and mountaineering, have enriched cultural exchanges, alongside a significant Indian community residing in New Zealand.

Over the years, high-level visits have bolstered the diplomatic relationship between India and New Zealand. Notable visits include Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in the past, and most recently, President Droupadi Murmu's visit scheduled for August 2024. The reciprocal visits by top officials continue to underscore the mutual commitment to fostering a robust bilateral partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025