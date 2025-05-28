New Zealand-India Ties Strengthened Through High-Profile Diplomatic Visits

Winston Peters, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, has arrived in Kathmandu for his inaugural two-day visit to Nepal. At the airport, he was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai alongside other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On his itinerary is a courtesy meeting with Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Peters will also engage in bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and plans to meet opposition leader and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Tomorrow, Peters will take an Everest flight and tour Kathmandu's heritage sites, coinciding with the eve of Everest Day, a significant event marking the historic summit by New Zealand's Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal's Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. The Deputy PM will then travel from Nepal to India, where discussions will continue to advance diplomatic relations.

Upon arriving in India, Peters is scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed by a meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda. These discussions come as part of a long-standing tradition of strengthening ties between New Zealand and India.

The relationship between the two nations is built on shared Commonwealth membership, legal practices, and aspirations for economic development through democratic governance. Tourism and sports, particularly cricket and mountaineering, have enriched cultural exchanges, alongside a significant Indian community residing in New Zealand.

Over the years, high-level visits have bolstered the diplomatic relationship between India and New Zealand. Notable visits include Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in the past, and most recently, President Droupadi Murmu's visit scheduled for August 2024. The reciprocal visits by top officials continue to underscore the mutual commitment to fostering a robust bilateral partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)