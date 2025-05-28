Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegation Rallies Global Support Against Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation visited Greece on a diplomatic mission engaging with European leaders to reinforce India's stance against terrorism. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, the delegation aims to rally global backing and counter misinformation about India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:08 IST
All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi during a meeting in Greece (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi, took its diplomatic mission to Greece, where the group met Maria Gavouneli, the Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP). Earlier that day, the delegates engaged in discussions with Tasos Chatzivasileiou, Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other notable officials.

Arriving in Greece on Tuesday evening, the six-member delegation was welcomed by Rudrendra Tandon, the Indian Ambassador to Greece. The visit forms part of an ongoing diplomatic effort to bolster international support for India's stringent stance against terrorism. Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union, Manjeev Singh Puri, reiterated that Russia and Slovenia have expressed strong alignment with India regarding their fight against terrorism, often termed as a significant global threat.

In a conversation with ANI, Puri highlighted the importance of global unity in combatting terrorism, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy. "It's crucial to have a unified effort, especially considering Pakistan's role in the Security Council," Puri noted. The delegation, including representatives from various political parties, is touring European nations to emphasize India's position and address recent security incidents, such as the Pahalgam terror attack.

