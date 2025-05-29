India Revamps Visa Policy for Afghan Nationals Amid Renewed Diplomatic Engagement

India has implemented a new visa module for Afghan nationals as of April 29, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the overhaul of the previous E-Emergency Ex-Miscellaneous Visa program, now allowing Afghan nationals to apply for six specific visa categories: medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic.

This policy shift follows the recent resumption of issuing visas to Afghan nationals, which had been on hold since the Taliban assumed control in August 2021. Those currently in India on visas under the former policy are required to update their status in accordance with the new framework by approaching the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) as necessary.

The visa change is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to enhance India-Afghanistan relations, highlighted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's dialogue with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The discussions centered on economic ties, such as the development of the Chabahar Port and easing visa issuance for Afghan traders and patients, while also addressing the issue of Afghan prisoners in India. Both parties expressed a commitment to fostering ongoing cooperation.

