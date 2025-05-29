Left Menu

Israel Strengthens African Ties: New Ambassador to Zambia

Israel appoints Ofra Farhi as Ambassador to Zambia, with additional duties in Botswana and Zimbabwe, aiming to bolster diplomatic relationships. The new embassy in Zambia is set to open in August, reflecting rekindled relations since 1991 after decades of dormancy following the Six-Day War.

Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): In a move to enhance diplomatic outreach in Africa, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced the appointment of Ofra Farhi as the new Ambassador to Zambia. Farhi will also serve as a Non-Resident Ambassador to both Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The establishment of the Israeli embassy in Zambia is slated for August, marking a significant step in reinforcing ties with the Southern African nation. Sa'ar intends to seek government approval for Farhi's appointment shortly.

Israel and Zambia's diplomatic relationship, initiated post-Zambia's independence in 1964, was strained after the 1967 Six-Day War but saw restoration in 1991. In an important reciprocal gesture, Zambia established an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2005.

