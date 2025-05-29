Israel Strengthens African Ties: New Ambassador to Zambia
Israel appoints Ofra Farhi as Ambassador to Zambia, with additional duties in Botswana and Zimbabwe, aiming to bolster diplomatic relationships. The new embassy in Zambia is set to open in August, reflecting rekindled relations since 1991 after decades of dormancy following the Six-Day War.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): In a move to enhance diplomatic outreach in Africa, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced the appointment of Ofra Farhi as the new Ambassador to Zambia. Farhi will also serve as a Non-Resident Ambassador to both Botswana and Zimbabwe.
The establishment of the Israeli embassy in Zambia is slated for August, marking a significant step in reinforcing ties with the Southern African nation. Sa'ar intends to seek government approval for Farhi's appointment shortly.
Israel and Zambia's diplomatic relationship, initiated post-Zambia's independence in 1964, was strained after the 1967 Six-Day War but saw restoration in 1991. In an important reciprocal gesture, Zambia established an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2005.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Estonian Foreign Minister Criticizes Russian Delegation to Turkey
Latvian Foreign Minister Calls for Weakening Russia to Achieve Peace
David Perdue Takes Charge as US Ambassador Amid US-China Trade Relief
A New Era: Peter Wilson Named UK's Ambassador to China
Rashmika Mandanna Steps In As Crocs' Global Ambassador