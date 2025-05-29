Israel Strengthens African Ties: New Ambassador to Zambia

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): In a move to enhance diplomatic outreach in Africa, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced the appointment of Ofra Farhi as the new Ambassador to Zambia. Farhi will also serve as a Non-Resident Ambassador to both Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The establishment of the Israeli embassy in Zambia is slated for August, marking a significant step in reinforcing ties with the Southern African nation. Sa'ar intends to seek government approval for Farhi's appointment shortly.

Israel and Zambia's diplomatic relationship, initiated post-Zambia's independence in 1964, was strained after the 1967 Six-Day War but saw restoration in 1991. In an important reciprocal gesture, Zambia established an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)