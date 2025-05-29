Indian Delegation and Indonesian Leaders Unite Against Terrorism
A delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met Indonesian political leaders to discuss terrorism and Pakistan's role in promoting it. They emphasized India's economic growth in contrast. Discussions were also held with think tanks, and a firm message against cross-border terrorism was conveyed to Resident Ambassadors.
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, highlighted Pakistan's role in terror acts like the April 22 Pahalgam incident during talks with Indonesia's National Mandate Party leaders.
The delegation explained how Pakistan fosters terrorism, juxtaposing it against India's economic trajectory, receiving nods from Indonesian politicians acknowledging Pakistan Army's involvement. They met with think tanks and scholars in Jakarta for intensive discussions.
India's Embassy stressed a unified stance against cross-border terrorism, detailing on operations like Sindoor, while engaging 20 Resident Ambassadors and PAN Party leaders in talks. The need for joint action against terror propaganda was underscored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
