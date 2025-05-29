Left Menu

Tabreed Pioneers AI-Driven Energy Efficiency in District Cooling

Tabreed operates 92 district cooling plants across six countries, delivering over 1.3 million refrigeration tonnes. CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi emphasizes AI's pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, with the company's Saadiyat Island center managing operations and setting the stage for AI optimization.

Tabreed operates 92 AI-managed plants in 6 countries from Abu Dhabi hub (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's National Central Cooling Company, Tabreed, is revolutionizing the district cooling sector with its extensive network of 92 plants across six nations, centrally controlled from its Abu Dhabi hub. During the World Utilities Congress, CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi highlighted AI's crucial role in boosting energy efficiency and curbing carbon emissions.

Tabreed has built a comprehensive database of operational insights over 27 years, accelerating its digital transformation. This wealth of data facilitates AI integration into its Saadiyat Island control center, enabling the remote management of plants and pushing the boundaries of plant automation and 24/7 monitoring.

AI-driven advancements significantly enhance energy efficiency, alleviate grid pressure, and elevate district cooling's contribution to global carbon reduction goals for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

