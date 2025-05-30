Indian Delegation in Latvia: Strengthening Ties and United Against Terrorism
A delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi visited Latvia to discuss terrorism and strengthen ties. The visit included meetings with Latvian parliament members and emphasized the importance of a united global response against terrorism, reflecting India's firm stance against both individual and state-sponsored acts of terror.
- Latvia
An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi met Latvian officials, including Andzejs Vilumsons, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andrejs Pildegovics, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Latvia to the UN. The discussions focused on fortifying diplomatic ties and addressing global terrorism challenges.
The high-level visit to Latvia's capital, Riga, saw India's ambassador, Namrata Kumar, underline the significance of the delegation's mission. The team engaged with Latvia's parliament, the Saeima, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and the potential for a global alliance against this threat.
Kanimozhi, along with fellow opposition and party representatives, highlighted India's resolve to distinguish no longer between individual and state-sponsored terrorism. This historic visit underscores India's diplomatic outreach to foster international cooperation in combatting terrorism.
