Diplomacy in Action: India's All-Party Delegation Confronts Global Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic initiative, former Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, commended the Indian all-party delegation's mission to raise global awareness on terrorism. Speaking to ANI, Svane emphasized the necessity of international efforts to combat terror, supporting India's firm approach against Pakistan, and stressing global collective action.

The delegation's visit to Denmark underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation. Svane highlighted the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack, condemning its brutality and calling for stringent measures against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He praised the Indian government's resolute response and international outreach efforts, led by the Modi administration.

The former ambassador underscored the essentiality of democracies uniting to defy terrorism, fostering intelligence sharing to curb terror's rapid dissemination in today's digital age. Danish leaders expressed solidarity, recognizing the importance of India's leadership and commitment to eradicating terrorism globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)