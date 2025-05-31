Indian Delegation Advocates Global Unity Against Terrorism in Ethiopia

In a crucial display of diplomatic solidarity against terrorism, the Indian delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, engaged in talks with the African Union's Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The multi-party delegation stressed the importance of global cooperation in tackling terrorism.

Among the delegation were notable figures such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy from BJP, AAP's Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari from Congress, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. They previously met with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who emphasized global unity against state-sponsored terrorism.

Sule reiterated India's firm stance on zero tolerance for terrorism, referencing the Pahalgam attack. Their visit aligns with India's Operation Sindoor, an initiative targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan following the April 22 attacks, aimed at reinforcing India's anti-terrorism position internationally.

