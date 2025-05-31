Left Menu

Indian Delegation Advocates Global Unity Against Terrorism in Ethiopia

Indian delegation, led by Supriya Sule, meets African Union officials to discuss global terrorism cooperation. The delegation highlights India's zero tolerance for terrorism in Ethiopia, aligning efforts with global partners. This initiative, part of Operation Sindoor, underscores India's commitment to counter cross-border terrorism following recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:10 IST
Supriya Sule led delegation interacts with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a crucial display of diplomatic solidarity against terrorism, the Indian delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, engaged in talks with the African Union's Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The multi-party delegation stressed the importance of global cooperation in tackling terrorism.

Among the delegation were notable figures such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy from BJP, AAP's Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari from Congress, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. They previously met with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who emphasized global unity against state-sponsored terrorism.

Sule reiterated India's firm stance on zero tolerance for terrorism, referencing the Pahalgam attack. Their visit aligns with India's Operation Sindoor, an initiative targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan following the April 22 attacks, aimed at reinforcing India's anti-terrorism position internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

