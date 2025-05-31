Taiwan Tightens Rules on Civil Servants' Travel to China for Security

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is proposing stricter regulations that would necessitate civil servants to report or seek approval for any visits to China, aimed at strengthening national security and reducing Beijing's influence, reports the Taipei Times. Currently, only high-ranking officials need such permissions.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng highlighted the inadequacy of existing measures, stressing the need to close loopholes that allow potential espionage or undue influence by China. The amendments would standardize approval processes for all civil servants, forming a review committee to evaluate travel plans and potential risks.

Amid rising concerns over Chinese influence operations, including espionage and disinformation, these restrictions are designed to secure Taiwan's democratic governance. The MAC is finalizing these changes, ensuring they align with transparency and civil service integrity principles. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)