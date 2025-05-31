Left Menu

Taiwan Tightens Rules on Civil Servants' Travel to China for Security

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council is set to introduce tighter travel regulations for civil servants visiting China to enhance national security and curb Beijing's influence. The new rules will standardize approval processes across all ranks, involving a joint review committee and multiple agencies in risk assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is proposing stricter regulations that would necessitate civil servants to report or seek approval for any visits to China, aimed at strengthening national security and reducing Beijing's influence, reports the Taipei Times. Currently, only high-ranking officials need such permissions.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng highlighted the inadequacy of existing measures, stressing the need to close loopholes that allow potential espionage or undue influence by China. The amendments would standardize approval processes for all civil servants, forming a review committee to evaluate travel plans and potential risks.

Amid rising concerns over Chinese influence operations, including espionage and disinformation, these restrictions are designed to secure Taiwan's democratic governance. The MAC is finalizing these changes, ensuring they align with transparency and civil service integrity principles. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

