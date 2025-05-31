Taiwan Tightens Rules on Civil Servants' Travel to China for Security
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council is set to introduce tighter travel regulations for civil servants visiting China to enhance national security and curb Beijing's influence. The new rules will standardize approval processes across all ranks, involving a joint review committee and multiple agencies in risk assessment.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is proposing stricter regulations that would necessitate civil servants to report or seek approval for any visits to China, aimed at strengthening national security and reducing Beijing's influence, reports the Taipei Times. Currently, only high-ranking officials need such permissions.
MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng highlighted the inadequacy of existing measures, stressing the need to close loopholes that allow potential espionage or undue influence by China. The amendments would standardize approval processes for all civil servants, forming a review committee to evaluate travel plans and potential risks.
Amid rising concerns over Chinese influence operations, including espionage and disinformation, these restrictions are designed to secure Taiwan's democratic governance. The MAC is finalizing these changes, ensuring they align with transparency and civil service integrity principles. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wes Anderson Unveils Espionage Thriller "The Phoenician Scheme"
Amit Shah Unveils Futuristic Multi Agency Centre for Enhanced National Security
Celebi Faces Security Clearance Revocation Amid National Security Concerns
Shinde Applauds PM Modi’s Proactive Hindutva and National Security Stance
Student's Pakistan Visit Unveils Espionage Links