IDF Targets Strategic Threats in Syrian Latakia Region

The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike in Syria's Latakia region, targeting weapon depots that held coastal missiles threatening navigation. This operation underscores Israel's resolve to maintain freedom of action and neutralize threats impacting the safety of its state and citizens.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) executed a precise airstrike on Friday, targeting key weapons depots in Syria's Latakia region, a strategic area along the Mediterranean coastline.

The depots contained potent coastal missiles posing significant threats to both international and Israeli navigation.

Alongside these, components for surface-to-air missiles were also targeted in the strike. The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Israel's security and ensuring operational freedom in the region, emphasizing the elimination of any potential threats to the nation and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

