UAE's 'Hope Remains': A Documentary Spotlight on Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a poignant documentary titled 'Hope Remains,' the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has showcased the United Arab Emirates' remarkable humanitarian undertakings in Gaza. Premiered on the globally renowned Discovery Channel, the film reflects UAE's unparalleled commitment to aiding those hit hardest by the Gaza humanitarian crisis.

The UAE's contributions, amounting to USD 828 million as of last November, constitute 42 percent of the total aid provided to Gaza since October 2023. Through real-life stories and interviews, the film captures the transformative impact of such aid on the lives of thousands.

Audiences are taken through the profound journeys of beneficiaries, beginning with their initial despair and culminating in renewed hope, thanks to UAE's relentless support. The documentary will be aired in both Arabic and English versions, expanding its reach across various media platforms throughout June.

Serving as a testament to UAE's boundless fraternity and solidarity, the film is part of an ongoing effort to shine a light on the critical roles played by UAE organizations in global humanitarian missions. 'Hope Remains' is a sequel to the Council's previous works, including the well-received 'On the Frontline,' further solidifying UAE's global humanitarian legacy.

With concrete examples of UAE's social cohesion and wise leadership in aiding vulnerable groups, the film underscores the nation's enduring commitment to supporting populations in distress, especially children in Gaza who represent a significant portion of those in need. UAE's humanitarian teams continue to work diligently in line with this compassionate stance.