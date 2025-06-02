India and Spain Unite Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue

The Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid welcomed an Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, for a crucial dialogue on supporting terrorism victims. The prominent global association, aiding over 4,000 individuals, and the delegation shared best practices and resilience-building strategies during the heartfelt exchange.

The Indian Embassy in Spain noted that the discussions underscored India's dedication to addressing cross-border terrorism, particularly its complex relationship with Pakistan. Indian parliamentarians stressed both the necessity of international solidarity and the country's strong resolve against terrorism, amid a backdrop of global tensions.

Following Operation Sindoor, a decisive military move by India against terror infrastructure, the delegation briefed international allies on Pakistan's terrorism involvement. The operation, launched in May, resulted in significant terrorist eliminations, showcasing India's firm anti-terrorism position and drawing widespread international support.