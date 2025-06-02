India and Spain Unite Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue
The Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid hosted an Indian delegation to discuss shared experiences and strategies in confronting terrorism. The meeting highlighted India's challenges with Pakistan and reinforced global cooperation against terror. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's decisive military stance, gaining international support for its anti-terrorism efforts.
- Country:
- Spain
The Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid welcomed an Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, for a crucial dialogue on supporting terrorism victims. The prominent global association, aiding over 4,000 individuals, and the delegation shared best practices and resilience-building strategies during the heartfelt exchange.
The Indian Embassy in Spain noted that the discussions underscored India's dedication to addressing cross-border terrorism, particularly its complex relationship with Pakistan. Indian parliamentarians stressed both the necessity of international solidarity and the country's strong resolve against terrorism, amid a backdrop of global tensions.
Following Operation Sindoor, a decisive military move by India against terror infrastructure, the delegation briefed international allies on Pakistan's terrorism involvement. The operation, launched in May, resulted in significant terrorist eliminations, showcasing India's firm anti-terrorism position and drawing widespread international support.
ALSO READ
Haryana Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan
Indefinite Truce: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Continues
Tragic Accident: Rescuers Become Victims in Dungarpur
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Pakistan Responds to India's Anti-Terrorism Operation
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on ISI's invitation, we have documentary evidence to support claim: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.