Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, heading an all-party Indian delegation, along with other members met with President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss global security concerns. He said that India will be supporting Liberia in their bid for the candidature of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We share a very special relation since a very long time. So, we are here in Liberia so that it supports and stands with us. India will be supporting the candidature of a non-permanent member of the UNSC. I congratulate you on that...We are carrying a message against terrorism. India has been fighting terrorism for a long time...But this time, in Pahalgam, on 22nd April, the innocent lives were killed who were there for their vacation... No one wants war, but whenever there's a war, we retaliate with complete force," Shinde said while addressing President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence. Shinde also raised Pakistan's alleged role in supporting terrorism and referred to India's past requests to have Pakistan placed under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

"Pakistan has been receiving IMF funds for a long period of time. Pakistan was also put on the FATF grey list. This time also India has requested to put such a country in the grey list because all the terrorist organisations flourish in Pakistan, supported and sponsored by Pakistan," he said during a meeting with a group of Liberian Senators. He added that terrorism is a global issue, not confined to India alone, and urged Liberia and the international community to take a unified stand against it.

"Terrorism is not only restricted to a particular nation or country; terrorism has spread across borders. India has been suffering from this kind of terrorist attacks and cross-border terrorism over a period of time. We are here to tell the story of India. This terrorism is not only restricted to India. This terrorism has crossed borders. It has spread to the entire world. We request all nations to stand with India in this fight against terrorism. It is high time that all countries unite in this fight," he said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)