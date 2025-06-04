Left Menu

Indian Delegation to Egypt Counters Misinformation, Strengthens Ties

An all-party Indian delegation led by MP Supriya Sule visited Egypt to counter misinformation spread by Pakistan. The visit emphasized India's democratic strength and shared outrage over terrorism. Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy highlighted productive engagements with Egyptian leaders, which reinforced bilateral relations between the two nations.

Ambassador of India to Egypt, Suresh K Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An all-party delegation from India, headed by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, recently embarked on a strategic visit to Egypt. Suresh K Reddy, the Indian Ambassador to Cairo, emphasized the importance of this visit in combating the misinformation spread by Pakistan.

In light of recent terror attacks, the delegation played a crucial role in communicating Indian public sentiment and fostering democratic strength. The visit was well-received by Egyptian officials as they appreciated India's transparency and commitment to peace.

The delegation engaged extensively with Egypt's political figures, including members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. They condemned terrorism unequivocally and discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation. Meetings with opinion leaders and the Indian community in Egypt further solidified the partnership's foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

