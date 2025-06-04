Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Delegation: Strengthening Global Ties Against Terrorism

A multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule visited Egypt to bolster diplomatic relations and secure global support against terrorism. The visit aimed to reinforce India's commitment to peace and address the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Meetings with Egyptian leaders ensured continued collaboration in trade and peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:29 IST
India's Parliamentary Delegation: Strengthening Global Ties Against Terrorism
BJP leader V Muraleedharan in Cairo, Egypt (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

As the all-party parliamentary delegation concluded its strategic four-nation tour in Egypt, BJP leader V Muraleedharan praised the visit as 'very productive,' underscoring the robust support India garnered globally against terrorism. Speaking from Cairo, Muraleedharan noted widespread consensus backing India on counter-terrorism efforts.

The delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, also visited South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar, aiming to fortify diplomatic ties and highlight India's peace commitments following a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Sule emphasized the constructive dialogue with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who condemned the attack and assured assistance.

Sule detailed the Egyptian leadership's prompt communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi post-attack, reaffirming solidarity in fighting global terrorism. The delegation, which included prominent political figures, interacted with key local leaders and paid respects at the Heliopolis War Memorial, highlighting India's historical sacrifices during World Wars.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025