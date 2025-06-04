India's Parliamentary Delegation: Strengthening Global Ties Against Terrorism
A multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule visited Egypt to bolster diplomatic relations and secure global support against terrorism. The visit aimed to reinforce India's commitment to peace and address the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Meetings with Egyptian leaders ensured continued collaboration in trade and peace efforts.
As the all-party parliamentary delegation concluded its strategic four-nation tour in Egypt, BJP leader V Muraleedharan praised the visit as 'very productive,' underscoring the robust support India garnered globally against terrorism. Speaking from Cairo, Muraleedharan noted widespread consensus backing India on counter-terrorism efforts.
The delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, also visited South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar, aiming to fortify diplomatic ties and highlight India's peace commitments following a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Sule emphasized the constructive dialogue with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who condemned the attack and assured assistance.
Sule detailed the Egyptian leadership's prompt communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi post-attack, reaffirming solidarity in fighting global terrorism. The delegation, which included prominent political figures, interacted with key local leaders and paid respects at the Heliopolis War Memorial, highlighting India's historical sacrifices during World Wars.
