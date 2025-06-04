India's Parliamentary Delegation: Strengthening Global Ties Against Terrorism

As the all-party parliamentary delegation concluded its strategic four-nation tour in Egypt, BJP leader V Muraleedharan praised the visit as 'very productive,' underscoring the robust support India garnered globally against terrorism. Speaking from Cairo, Muraleedharan noted widespread consensus backing India on counter-terrorism efforts.

The delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, also visited South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar, aiming to fortify diplomatic ties and highlight India's peace commitments following a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Sule emphasized the constructive dialogue with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who condemned the attack and assured assistance.

Sule detailed the Egyptian leadership's prompt communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi post-attack, reaffirming solidarity in fighting global terrorism. The delegation, which included prominent political figures, interacted with key local leaders and paid respects at the Heliopolis War Memorial, highlighting India's historical sacrifices during World Wars.