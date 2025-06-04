Exodus from Pakistan: Over 200,000 Afghans Return Amid Mass Deportations

In recent months, more than 200,000 Afghans have departed Pakistan, following a stronger enforcement of deportation policies by the government, as per ARY News reports. Notably, April witnessed an exodus of over 135,000 individuals, with the number tapering to 67,000 in May, and over 3,000 departing within the initial days of June alone.

For decades, millions of Afghans have sought sanctuary in neighboring Pakistan, escaping continuous turmoil. The Taliban's resurgence in 2021 triggered further migrations, prompting the Ministry of Interior to report that more than one million Afghans have returned since the repatriation initiative began in November 2023, according to ARY News.

Concerns are mounting as Afghanistan faces increasing repatriations, including 15,675 Afghan families deported from Iran in May, doubling April's figures, warns the UN's International Organization for Migration. The Pakistani Ministry of Interior has mandated Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit by March 2025, with deportations slated to commence in April 2025 under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program. Necessary provisions are in place to support a dignified return process.

Despite November 2023 seeing the start of deportations, over 800,000 Afghans without legal documentation have already returned. Currently, estimates suggest around three million Afghans remain within Pakistan's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)