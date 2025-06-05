Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation to Rally US Support Against Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, addressing the Indian community in Washington, DC, recounted the chilling Pahalgam terror attack where a woman cried 'kill me too' after her husband was murdered. Terrorists spared her to spread horror. Tharoor spotlighted the substantial US legislative support for India post-attack.

Representing an all-party Indian parliamentary group, Tharoor stated the visit aimed to share India's recent experiences and gain solidarity in combating terrorism. He noted, 'Our focus was clear - reveal the true extent of India's trials from the Pahalgam incident and call for mutual support.'

Tharoor highlighted the crucial India-US relationship, stating, 'The strategic partnership with India is vital. Despite their hectic schedules, legislators engaged positively with us, showing significant bipartisan support for our anti-terror efforts.'

The diverse delegation's makeup was a crucial point, contrasting with Pahalgam attackers' divisive tactics. Tharoor underscored the importance of diaspora advocacy, urging them to communicate concerns to their representatives, 'Your voice in influencing policy matters significantly.'

Arriving in the US in April, the delegation included various Indian political leaders and ambassadors. Their visit was part of Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic response following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)