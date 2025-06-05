Left Menu

India Assertively Differentiates from Pakistan, Gains U.S. Support Amid Rising Tensions

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya emphasized India's clear divergence from Pakistan at a diaspora event in Washington, DC, highlighting U.S. congressional backing in security challenges. Operations continue under 'Operation Sindoor' after the Pahalgam attack. Discussions with U.S. leaders were fruitful, exploring terrorism issues and trade potential.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:34 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

In a recent interaction with the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya underscored a stark distinction between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the robust support India has garnered from U.S. lawmakers amid prevailing security threats.

Surya articulated India's commitment to peace, stating, "India does not seek war. We have never sought war in our civilisation's history... But that doesn't mean that we will remain passive in the face of Adharma." The delegation's meetings with senior U.S. Congressmen and Senators were described by Surya as "very fruitful and encouraging," with strong endorsement for India's efforts, specifically 'Operation Sindoor' — a significant diplomatic and military initiative following the Pahalgam attack.

The all-party Indian delegation arrived in the U.S. on the heels of their Brazil tour, with notable figures such as Shambhavi Chaudhary, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and others. Their mission: to brief U.S. stakeholders on India's counter-terror efforts and encourage trade discussions. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, responds to the Pahalgam terror attack attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

