Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advocates Fair Trade at BRICS Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the necessity for a fair and rule-based global trading system while addressing the 2nd Working Session of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia. He asserted India's support for such a system that caters to the needs of the Global South.

Birla portrayed the BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a crucial platform for redefining economic development through shared efforts and dialogue. Despite global challenges, he noted that BRICS countries continue to make remarkable economic progress, citing India's extraordinary growth over the past decade as evidence.

He welcomed the recent expansion of the BRICS grouping, emphasizing that it would make collaboration more inclusive. Birla praised India's economic journey, highlighting its transformation to the world's fourth-largest economy and its substantial achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Birla accentuated India's role as the 'Skill Capital of the World' due to its youthful population and initiatives like Skill India. He also noted India's contributions as the 'Pharmacy of the World' and a leader in various technological realms, advocating for using technology as a medium for inclusive development.

During the forum, Birla expressed concerns about the underrepresentation of developing countries in international institutions and stressed the importance of BRICS countries' efforts to enhance Global South participation. He also addressed the critical issue of terrorism, citing a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir as a sobering reminder of global threats.

Furthermore, Birla highlighted the burgeoning partnership between India and Brazil, asserting that both nations share extensive collaborations across sectors including defense, technology, and culture. He identified the potential for joint promotion of innovation in emerging technological fields.

