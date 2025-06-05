Left Menu

Tharoor Blasts Pakistan: Calls Out Terrorism Hub

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned Pakistan as a terrorism hub, insisting India's battle is against terrorism, not civilians. Speaking at the Centre on Foreign Relations, he criticized Pakistan's inaction against terrorist havens and debunked claims of damage to India. The conflict's asymmetry remains central to India's strategic approach.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce critique, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lambasted Pakistan, labeling it a sanctuary for terrorism. Stressing that India's quarrel isn't with Pakistan but terrorism, Tharoor made clear that combating terror bases is India's priority. His comments came during an address at the Centre on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

Tharoor delineated the India-Pakistan conflict, spotlighting India's strategic responses targeting terror bases while accusing Pakistan of actions that harm civilians. He illustrated the inherent conflict asymmetry, stating that unlike India, Pakistan lacks terror bases for a reciprocal attack. This strategic targeting underscores India's avoidance of war but persistence in counter-terrorism.

Highlighting that India's military actions focus on terror hubs, Tharoor indicted Pakistan for not eliminating terrorist refuges or leaders. He questioned why Pakistan fails to dismantle such organizations, emphasizing India's right to retaliate against terror threats while avoiding harm to Pakistani civilians.

Touching on the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor critiqued the Pakistani army's alleged motives, linking their actions to garnering popularity amid economic duress and political turmoil. He accused the military of using the attack to cement their standing, referencing audacious remarks from Pakistan's military head decrying Muslim-majority coexistence in other countries.

Tharoor dismissed Pakistan's claims of damaging India during the conflict, citing a lack of evidence and debunking video footage claims as unrelated to current skirmishes. His remarks cast doubt on Pakistan's narrative of victory and underscore India's ongoing vigilance against terrorism.

