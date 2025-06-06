Trump's Mediation Claim Sparks Controversy: US, India Engage in Diplomatic Discourse

A key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed US President Donald Trump's assertion of facilitating peace between India and Pakistan. Yury Ushakov endorsed Trump's claim that his involvement was crucial in stopping hostilities, based on a phone discussion between Trump and Putin, involving topics like the Middle East and the India-Pakistan conflict.

This pronouncement has emerged as a contentious issue between the US and India. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an All-Party Delegation, stated that in a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, the delegation clarified their stance on Trump's perceived mediation. Tharoor emphasized that their dialogue with Vance was extremely productive.

Tharoor argued that mediation implies an equal footing between the conflicting sides, but such balance does not exist between India, a victim of terror, and Pakistan, which he termed an incubator of terrorism. He conveyed that Vance and other US administration levels comprehended India's position on the issue, suggesting Trump's mediation view wouldn't be suitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)