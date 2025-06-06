BRICS Parliamentary Forum Embraces India's Leadership Against Terrorism

The annual gathering of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted in Brasilia on June 4-5, 2025, drew representatives from the parliaments of 10 member countries, including India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla headed the Indian delegation, unveiled an official statement.

During the forum, the parliaments of the 10 BRICS nations unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks and affirmed their commitment to a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism. This collaborative stance sets the stage for the next conference in India, with Om Birla appointed as the Chairperson.

The assembly featured intense discussions on pivotal issues, reaching consensus on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, global trade, and international cooperation for peace and security. India's perspective was particularly well-received, with strong support for its firm position against terrorism.

The joint declaration explicitly condemned the Pahalgam attacks, with BRICS parliaments pledging united efforts against terrorism. Om Birla highlighted the importance of cutting terror financing, intelligence sharing, and preventing tech misuse, along with bolstering investigations and judicial cooperation.

Om Birla effectively highlighted India's leadership on global peace and fair trade. The forum recognized India's key role, as BRICS looks towards the next parliamentary forum in India, further solidifying its pledge to address global challenges collaboratively.

As the forum concluded, Om Birla emphasized India's proactive role in fortifying BRICS parliamentary ties, advancing shared goals, and tackling pressing global issues. The Indian delegation, led by Birla, included top parliamentary figures thanking him for his leadership in steering the forum's objectives.

