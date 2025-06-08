Canadian Journalist Faces Assault While Reporting on Khalistan Rally

In a shocking revelation from Vancouver, independent Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan reported being physically assaulted and threatened by supporters of the Khalistan movement during a rally. The investigative journalist expressed his ordeal on social media platform X, raising concerns about the security situation and diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Bezirgan recounted the incident, stating, 'They acted like thugs, crowding in on me, grabbing my phone, trying to stop me from recording.' He described the attack as a targeted act against his editorial independence due to his previous coverage of Khalistan-related protests.

The journalist criticized the involvement of larger political organizations and noted the reluctance of Canadian politicians to denounce extremist groups, warning that normalization of such behavior could lead to increased tensions between India and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)