Sharjah Excellence Award Announces 2024 Ceremony Date and New Initiatives

The Sharjah Excellence Award's Board of Trustees has set June 25 for the 2024 awards ceremony, organized by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The board saw a surge in participation and approved an extension for the 2025 registration. Discussions explored new categories and expanding UAE-wide participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:59 IST
Respresentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Board of Trustees for the Sharjah Excellence Award (SEA) declared that the 2024 award ceremony, set to honor outstanding achievements, will be held on June 25. Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the ceremony will recognize excellence under the auspices of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

In a regular meeting chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the board celebrated a significant increase in participants this year. Key attendees included Hamad Ali Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, among others.

The Board approved extending the 2025 edition's registration deadline to January 31, 2026, to enhance participation. They discussed proposals, like a new category for the 'Best Service Entity', and emphasized collaboration with excellence awards across the UAE. Al Owais highlighted this initiative as crucial in pushing corporate standards and supporting Sharjah's strategic development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

