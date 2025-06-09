Left Menu

Sinwar Neutralized: IDF's Precision Strike Decimates Hamas Leaders

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the discovery of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar's body after a targeted air strike last month. Known as 'The Shadow,' Sinwar was elusive, even avoiding his father's funeral. The operation, praised by Israel's Defense Minister, also took out several other key Hamas figures.

Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar (Photo: @dannydanon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the discovery of the body of Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader. Sinwar was killed in an airstrike conducted on May 13 earlier this year, targeting the European Hospital in Gaza where he was allegedly hiding.

Sinwar, 49, was the younger sibling of Yahya Sinwar, known for orchestrating the October 7 assault on Israel. Both brothers were born and met their end in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza. Mohammed played a role in the 2011 negotiations that led to his brother Yahya's release as part of a prisoner swap.

Nicknamed 'The Shadow' for his knack for evasion, Sinwar was eventually tracked by Israeli intelligence and eliminated in a precision operation. The IDF operation also resulted in the death of Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammad Shabaneh and the discovery of other terrorist bodies for identification.

