Newsom Condemns National Guard Deployment Amidst LA Protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom has sharply criticized the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, describing the federal directive as "purposefully inflammatory" and accusing President Donald Trump of undermining state authority. Newsom's remarks, posted on X, labeled the order as dictatorial in nature.

The decision to dispatch California National Guard troops to Los Angeles was made as a response to growing protests ignited by President Trump's immigration crackdown, as reported by Reuters. The deployment has sparked significant backlash from California officials, who argue that it is both unlawful and politically motivated.

Protests reached their third consecutive day with heightened tensions, as federal agents clashed with demonstrators across Los Angeles in areas including Paramount, Compton, and downtown. Demonstrators, many waving Mexican flags, rallied with chants of "ICE out of L.A.!" Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton were placed on "high alert." He warned that active-duty military personnel could be deployed if violence escalated further.

Despite citing Title 10 of the U.S. Code to justify the guard's deployment, the Trump administration faced scrutiny from legal experts and state officials, who questioned the legality of bypassing the governor's authority. While the Insurrection Act was not invoked, the federal government stated the National Guard's mission was restricted to protecting federal infrastructure. Los Angeles police reported declaring several protests as "unlawful assemblies" following incidents where demonstrators allegedly hurled bottles and concrete at law enforcement officers.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward after a federal officer was injured during protests in Paramount. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of intentionally escalating tensions while condemning violent acts committed by a minority of protesters.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, approximately 1,000 "rioters" were reported on Friday, though Reuters noted the figure was unverified. Immigration advocates criticized the enforcement operation for detaining not only undocumented immigrants but also legal residents and green card holders. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) expressed concerns over lawyers being denied access to detainees. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum joined the condemnation, stating that the issue would be better solved through comprehensive reform rather than forceful measures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)