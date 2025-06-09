Left Menu

Blasphemy Laws: A Tool for Land Grabs and Coercion in Pakistan

Human Rights Watch's report highlights the misuse of Pakistan's blasphemy laws for land grabs and targeting religious minorities. Accusations are allegedly used to incite violence and displace communities. The report calls for urgent legal reforms to prevent exploitation and protect marginalized groups from unjust persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:08 IST
A report released by Human Rights Watch on June 8 has revealed that Pakistan's blasphemy laws are being abused to facilitate land grabs and forced evictions, with a disturbing impact on religious minorities.

The 29-page report, entitled "A Conspiracy to Grab the Land: Exploiting Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws for Blackmail and Profit," details instances where blasphemy accusations have led to mob violence, displacement of minority communities, and unlawful property seizures. Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized the urgent need for the Pakistani government to reform its blasphemy legislation, which she said is being weaponized to blackmail rivals and settle personal scores.

Investigations highlighted several poignant cases, including that of a Christian beautician attacked by a mob after opening a new salon in Lahore and a school owner threatened with violence over accusations linked to a teacher's remarks. The report urges Pakistani authorities to prosecute those inciting violence and calls for the repeal of laws that facilitate such abuses.

