Showdown in California: Trump Threatens Newsom Amid Escalating Tensions
Tensions between President Trump and California Governor Newsom peaked as Trump suggested Newsom's arrest over alleged obstruction of federal actions amidst violent protests in Los Angeles. The conflict underscores growing political divides, with Newsom labeling Trump's actions as authoritarian. This has marked a new phase in their tumultuous relationship.
- Country:
- United States
Tensions between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a boiling point on Monday, as Trump publicly endorsed the idea of arresting Newsom, an action Newsom denounced as authoritarian, according to The Washington Post.
The conflict escalated after Trump dispatched active-duty US Marines to Los Angeles without Newsom's approval, following violent protests triggered by ICE raids that detained 44 individuals, including minors. Trump accused Newsom of hindering federal immigration operations, saying, 'I would do it if I were Tom,' alluding to his border czar Tom Homan's proposition to detain the California governor.
Newsom retaliated strongly, asserting that a sitting president, threatening a governor, mirrors the conduct in authoritarian regimes globally. Protests in Los Angeles grew increasingly violent over the weekend, with federal officers clashing with protesters and Waymo vehicles set on fire. Trump justified his actions, claiming necessity to prevent further chaos, while Newsom criticized the federal intervention, branding it un-American and reflective of a dictatorial presidency. White House officials later reiterated Trump's seriousness regarding Newsom's potential arrest, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the threat in an already fraught political relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Newsom
- California
- arrest
- Los Angeles
- protests
- federal
- authoritarian
- Marines
- immigration
ALSO READ
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Manipur Protests: Identity and Integrity in the Balance
Iraqi Federal Government Files Lawsuit Against Kurdistan Over Oil Contracts
Controversy Unfolds: Former AASU Leader Granted Interim Bail Amidst Protests
Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Amid Protests and Political Uncertainty