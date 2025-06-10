Showdown in California: Trump Threatens Newsom Amid Escalating Tensions

Tensions between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a boiling point on Monday, as Trump publicly endorsed the idea of arresting Newsom, an action Newsom denounced as authoritarian, according to The Washington Post.

The conflict escalated after Trump dispatched active-duty US Marines to Los Angeles without Newsom's approval, following violent protests triggered by ICE raids that detained 44 individuals, including minors. Trump accused Newsom of hindering federal immigration operations, saying, 'I would do it if I were Tom,' alluding to his border czar Tom Homan's proposition to detain the California governor.

Newsom retaliated strongly, asserting that a sitting president, threatening a governor, mirrors the conduct in authoritarian regimes globally. Protests in Los Angeles grew increasingly violent over the weekend, with federal officers clashing with protesters and Waymo vehicles set on fire. Trump justified his actions, claiming necessity to prevent further chaos, while Newsom criticized the federal intervention, branding it un-American and reflective of a dictatorial presidency. White House officials later reiterated Trump's seriousness regarding Newsom's potential arrest, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the threat in an already fraught political relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)