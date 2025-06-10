Left Menu

Showdown in California: Trump Threatens Newsom Amid Escalating Tensions

Tensions between President Trump and California Governor Newsom peaked as Trump suggested Newsom's arrest over alleged obstruction of federal actions amidst violent protests in Los Angeles. The conflict underscores growing political divides, with Newsom labeling Trump's actions as authoritarian. This has marked a new phase in their tumultuous relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:24 IST
Showdown in California: Trump Threatens Newsom Amid Escalating Tensions
US President Donald Trump, California Governor Gavin Newsom (Image Credit: Reuters, X/@GavinNewsom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tensions between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a boiling point on Monday, as Trump publicly endorsed the idea of arresting Newsom, an action Newsom denounced as authoritarian, according to The Washington Post.

The conflict escalated after Trump dispatched active-duty US Marines to Los Angeles without Newsom's approval, following violent protests triggered by ICE raids that detained 44 individuals, including minors. Trump accused Newsom of hindering federal immigration operations, saying, 'I would do it if I were Tom,' alluding to his border czar Tom Homan's proposition to detain the California governor.

Newsom retaliated strongly, asserting that a sitting president, threatening a governor, mirrors the conduct in authoritarian regimes globally. Protests in Los Angeles grew increasingly violent over the weekend, with federal officers clashing with protesters and Waymo vehicles set on fire. Trump justified his actions, claiming necessity to prevent further chaos, while Newsom criticized the federal intervention, branding it un-American and reflective of a dictatorial presidency. White House officials later reiterated Trump's seriousness regarding Newsom's potential arrest, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the threat in an already fraught political relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025