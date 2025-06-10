India's Stance on Global Challenges: S. Jaishankar's Vision Unveiled

In an exclusive interview with Le Figaro, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India's demand for an end to the conflict in Ukraine while emphasizing the importance of global solidarity with the Global South. He reaffirmed India's unwavering stance on terrorism and strategic autonomy, especially concerning Kashmir and tensions with Pakistan.

Speaking on the robust India-France alliance, Jaishankar highlighted years of deep economic and strategic partnerships, underlining trust as pivotal. Emphasizing the bilateral collaboration, he pointed to promising sectors such as defense, nuclear energy, AI, and environmental initiatives.

Jaishankar didn't mince words when discussing Pakistan. The minister attributed the Kashmir issue to terrorism, reiterating that it remains a conflict between India and terrorism, not a mere bilateral dispute. He highlighted international backing for India's actions against terrorism.

On China, he warned against double standards, highlighting India's complicated ties with China post the 2020 Himalayan clashes. Despite rising power dynamics, both nations are working through unresolved issues. Jaishankar also elaborated on the strengthening of India-US relations through various administrations, expressing confidence in ongoing trade negotiations despite previous tariff threats.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar maintained India's non-aligned stance, calling for direct negotiations between affected parties. He voiced the broader impact on economies worldwide, advocating on behalf of the Global South, which seeks an urgent resolution to this conflict.

Addressing concerns about India's religious diversity, Jaishankar dismissed Western hyperbole, asserting India's inherent pluralism. On UN reforms, he emphasized India's readiness for a greater global role, noting widespread calls for modernization given the UN's age and growing global challenges.