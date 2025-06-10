Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: Jaishankar Warns Pakistan Against Terrorist Provocations

In an emphatic statement, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warned Pakistan against future terrorist actions, asserting India's readiness to respond forcefully. The comments came post-conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors, highlighting ongoing tensions and the Indian government's hardline stance on cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:42 IST
India's Firm Stance: Jaishankar Warns Pakistan Against Terrorist Provocations
EAM S Jaishankar in Belgium (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive statement, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has issued a stern warning to Pakistan regarding any future terrorist provocations. Speaking with POLITICO, Jaishankar underscored India's willingness to retaliate irrespective of geographic boundaries, suggesting that Indian forces are prepared to conduct operations deep within Pakistan if necessary.

The warning follows a recent conflict, triggered by a deadly terrorist attack in May, which led to intense military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. During a high-profile visit to Brussels, Jaishankar described Pakistan as a nation deeply entrenched in using terrorism as state policy. He reaffirmed India's position that the commitment to terrorism remains a significant source of regional tension.

After claiming substantial damage to Pakistani military capability, particularly through airstrikes on May 10, Jaishankar highlighted that India would not tolerate the training and deployment of terrorists by Pakistan. He vehemently asserted that any repeat of barbaric acts would result in severe repercussions targeting both terrorist organizations and their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025