India's Firm Stance: Jaishankar Warns Pakistan Against Terrorist Provocations

In a decisive statement, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has issued a stern warning to Pakistan regarding any future terrorist provocations. Speaking with POLITICO, Jaishankar underscored India's willingness to retaliate irrespective of geographic boundaries, suggesting that Indian forces are prepared to conduct operations deep within Pakistan if necessary.

The warning follows a recent conflict, triggered by a deadly terrorist attack in May, which led to intense military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. During a high-profile visit to Brussels, Jaishankar described Pakistan as a nation deeply entrenched in using terrorism as state policy. He reaffirmed India's position that the commitment to terrorism remains a significant source of regional tension.

After claiming substantial damage to Pakistani military capability, particularly through airstrikes on May 10, Jaishankar highlighted that India would not tolerate the training and deployment of terrorists by Pakistan. He vehemently asserted that any repeat of barbaric acts would result in severe repercussions targeting both terrorist organizations and their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)