Tourism Dips in Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel's tourism numbers have dropped significantly compared to pre-conflict figures. A missile attack at Ben-Gurion Airport and ongoing conflicts with Hamas have led to a decrease in international flights and a substantial drop in tourist arrivals in May 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a recent report by Israel's Bureau of Statistics, it was noted that in May 2025, the country saw 126,800 arrivals. This reflects a slight increase from 115,500 in May 2024 but marks a substantial decline—nearly 70 percent—from May 2023's 411,100 arrivals, occurring before the October 7 attacks.

The downturn is attributed to Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza. A major factor affecting tourism was the suspension of foreign airline services throughout most of May, following a missile attack launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen which struck Ben-Gurion Airport early in the month.

Specifically, tourist arrivals comprised 124,000 out of the total May visitors, showing a slight increase compared to 114,000 in May 2024. However, this is a stark two-thirds decrease from the 376,400 tourists recorded in May 2023.

