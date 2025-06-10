Tourism Dips in Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a recent report by Israel's Bureau of Statistics, it was noted that in May 2025, the country saw 126,800 arrivals. This reflects a slight increase from 115,500 in May 2024 but marks a substantial decline—nearly 70 percent—from May 2023's 411,100 arrivals, occurring before the October 7 attacks.

The downturn is attributed to Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza. A major factor affecting tourism was the suspension of foreign airline services throughout most of May, following a missile attack launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen which struck Ben-Gurion Airport early in the month.

Specifically, tourist arrivals comprised 124,000 out of the total May visitors, showing a slight increase compared to 114,000 in May 2024. However, this is a stark two-thirds decrease from the 376,400 tourists recorded in May 2023.