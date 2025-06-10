Left Menu

The Mental Toll on Hostage Families in Israel

A recent report to the Knesset Health Committee revealed that nearly 39% of relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza suffer from mental and health issues. Chronic anxiety, depression, and fatigue are prevalent, and emotional distress often prevents families from accessing necessary care.

Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

A recent report presented to the Knesset Health Committee underscores the severe mental health impact on relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to the report, nearly 39% of these individuals are grappling with mental, neurological, and exhaustion-related health issues.

Various experts from the Abducted Families Headquarters highlighted the notably higher occurrence of anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and functional decline among these families. They also emphasized the pervasive struggles these families face in dealing with Israel's medical system.

Alarmingly, 36% of family members reported avoiding necessary medical care due to emotional distress. In response, the Health Administration has pledged support through dedicated medical coordinators and has promised more streamlined services to aid affected families.

