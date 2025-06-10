The Mental Toll on Hostage Families in Israel
A recent report to the Knesset Health Committee revealed that nearly 39% of relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza suffer from mental and health issues. Chronic anxiety, depression, and fatigue are prevalent, and emotional distress often prevents families from accessing necessary care.
- Country:
- Israel
A recent report presented to the Knesset Health Committee underscores the severe mental health impact on relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to the report, nearly 39% of these individuals are grappling with mental, neurological, and exhaustion-related health issues.
Various experts from the Abducted Families Headquarters highlighted the notably higher occurrence of anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and functional decline among these families. They also emphasized the pervasive struggles these families face in dealing with Israel's medical system.
Alarmingly, 36% of family members reported avoiding necessary medical care due to emotional distress. In response, the Health Administration has pledged support through dedicated medical coordinators and has promised more streamlined services to aid affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking the Silence: Addressing Men's Anxiety
Tragic Leap: Teen's Battle With Depression Ends in Heartbreaking Loss
AI can detect Parkinson’s, depression and heart disease - using your voice
Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Alerts
Deep Depression Impacts Bengal, Assam Braces for Heavy Rainfall