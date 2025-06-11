Left Menu

Kathmandu Court's Order on Defamation Sparks Press Freedom Debate

The Kathmandu District Court ordered two online news portals to remove articles allegedly defaming SEBON Chair, raising concerns over press freedom. The court's interim order against Bizmandu and Nepal Khabar, amidst fears of censorship and constitutional violation, has been contested by media outlets and journalistic bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:37 IST
Kathmandu Court's Order on Defamation Sparks Press Freedom Debate
Kathmandu District Court (Photo/ Official Website Kathmandu District Court). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Concerns over press freedom have been reignited in Nepal as the Kathmandu District Court issued an interim order against two online news portals, Bizmandu and Nepal Khabar. The order mandates the removal of articles deemed defamatory to the Chair of the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON), Santosh Narayan Shrestha.

Judge Pitambar Sharma's decision followed petitions filed by Shrestha, who argued that the articles caused reputational harm and were published without verification. The court instructed the portals to refrain from disseminating unverified content until a scheduled hearing on June 18.

Reacting to the order, both Bizmandu and Nepal Khabar have expressed their intent to challenge it legally, asserting that it undermines constitutional guarantees of press freedom. The Federation of Nepalese Journalists echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of adhering to journalistic standards and the need for oversight by the Press Council Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025