Israel Blocks Jihadist Protesters at Egypt Border
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to halt jihadist protesters from entering Gaza via Egypt. Katz emphasized the threat these protesters pose to regional stability, aligning with Hamas and radical Islam ideas supported by Iran, endangering both Israeli and Egyptian security.
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has issued orders to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to prevent jihadist protesters from crossing into Gaza from Egypt. This directive is part of an effort to ensure security at the border, as Katz highlights the risks posed to both Israeli soldiers and regional stability.
Katz has urged Egyptian authorities to stop the protesters from reaching the Egypt-Israel border. He warned that such movements not only threaten the safety of Israeli military personnel but also undermine the security of Egypt and other moderate Arab regimes in the region.
These protesters are seen as aligning with the ideologies of Hamas, a group known for its anti-Semitic views and radical Islamic agendas, which are reportedly supported by the Iranian axis. Katz's statements underline a broader concern about the diffusion of extremist ideologies across the region.
