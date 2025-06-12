Peshawar Shaken by 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake: Expert Insights on Seismic Activity

In Peshawar, citizens were unsettled by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, reported Geo News, referencing data from the Seismological Centre. The earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed in the Hindu Kush mountain range of Afghanistan, deep beneath the earth's surface at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No damage or casualties have been reported in the wake of the tremors. This latest seismic event follows a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Islamabad and several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approximately a month ago. That incident also traced back to the Hindu Kush region, with coordinates of latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, occurring at a depth of 230 kilometres.

Earlier this year in April, additional earthquakes affected numerous regions across Pakistan. The country remains vulnerable to seismic activity due to its geographical positioning on the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Indian plate's collision with the Eurasian plate often triggers these tremors. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Karachi has recently faced nearly 30 minor quakes. Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider remarked on the reactivation of the Landhi Fault Line, which is currently undergoing a normalisation phase after years of dormancy.