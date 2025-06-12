Left Menu

Peshawar Shaken by 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake: Expert Insights on Seismic Activity

Residents of Peshawar experienced a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7. The tremor, originating from Afghanistan's Hindu Kush range, caused no immediate damage or casualties. Pakistan, frequently impacted by seismic activities due to tectonic plate boundaries, recently felt tremors in Karachi and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST
Peshawar Shaken by 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake: Expert Insights on Seismic Activity
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Peshawar, citizens were unsettled by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, reported Geo News, referencing data from the Seismological Centre. The earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed in the Hindu Kush mountain range of Afghanistan, deep beneath the earth's surface at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No damage or casualties have been reported in the wake of the tremors. This latest seismic event follows a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Islamabad and several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approximately a month ago. That incident also traced back to the Hindu Kush region, with coordinates of latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, occurring at a depth of 230 kilometres.

Earlier this year in April, additional earthquakes affected numerous regions across Pakistan. The country remains vulnerable to seismic activity due to its geographical positioning on the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Indian plate's collision with the Eurasian plate often triggers these tremors. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Karachi has recently faced nearly 30 minor quakes. Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider remarked on the reactivation of the Landhi Fault Line, which is currently undergoing a normalisation phase after years of dormancy.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025