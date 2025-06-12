Left Menu

Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard's Role in ICE Operations Sparks Controversy

The deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles to support ICE operations has sparked controversy, as Governor Newsom contests the federal use of state forces, and local officials claim they were not informed of the raids. Demonstrators have responded with protests, blocking roads and causing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:09 IST
Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard's Role in ICE Operations Sparks Controversy
Workers clean up graffiti on a detention centre building, after days of protests against federal immigration sweeps and the deployment of California National Guard and US Marines, in Los Angeles, California on June 11, 2025. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a rapidly developing situation in Los Angeles, National Guard troops have been actively detaining protesters opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, according to a report by Fox News. The protesters were subsequently transferred to local law enforcement custody.

Fox News reports that Major Gen. Scott Sherman, who leads Task Force 51, is managing the deployment of over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in the region. Images released by immigration authorities depict National Guard soldiers providing security for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents during enforcement actions.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion against the Trump administration's use of military forces in immigration operations, citing lack of prior consultation with state authorities. Newsom claims 2,000 state National Guard members were used without proper coordination.

The Trump administration stands by its measures, emphasizing that ICE operations target individuals involved in serious crimes such as murder and human trafficking. Despite this, local officials contest they were left uninformed about the ICE raids. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed surprise at the sudden operation, and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated the department wasn't adequately briefed for potential unrest. However, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin countered these assertions, saying notification was given two days in advance.

LAPD's spokesperson reiterated the lack of communication, quoting Chief McDonnell's statement that the department wasn't notified. Mayor Bass has also confirmed that her office was uninformed. Protesters, in the meantime, have engaged in clashes with law enforcement, blocking roads, and causing damage, highlighting the ongoing friction between California's sanctuary policies and federal immigration efforts.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025