Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard's Role in ICE Operations Sparks Controversy

In a rapidly developing situation in Los Angeles, National Guard troops have been actively detaining protesters opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, according to a report by Fox News. The protesters were subsequently transferred to local law enforcement custody.

Fox News reports that Major Gen. Scott Sherman, who leads Task Force 51, is managing the deployment of over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in the region. Images released by immigration authorities depict National Guard soldiers providing security for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents during enforcement actions.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion against the Trump administration's use of military forces in immigration operations, citing lack of prior consultation with state authorities. Newsom claims 2,000 state National Guard members were used without proper coordination.

The Trump administration stands by its measures, emphasizing that ICE operations target individuals involved in serious crimes such as murder and human trafficking. Despite this, local officials contest they were left uninformed about the ICE raids. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed surprise at the sudden operation, and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated the department wasn't adequately briefed for potential unrest. However, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin countered these assertions, saying notification was given two days in advance.

LAPD's spokesperson reiterated the lack of communication, quoting Chief McDonnell's statement that the department wasn't notified. Mayor Bass has also confirmed that her office was uninformed. Protesters, in the meantime, have engaged in clashes with law enforcement, blocking roads, and causing damage, highlighting the ongoing friction between California's sanctuary policies and federal immigration efforts.