US-Israel Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza Conflict

In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the Gaza conflict to a close and to cease discussions regarding potential military actions against Iran. This call, as reported by CNN, occurred against the backdrop of ongoing indirect ceasefire negotiations involving Hamas and efforts to secure a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Despite Trump's later characterization of the conversation as "very well, very smooth," CNN highlighted a growing tension between the US and Israeli leaders, fueled by the ongoing Gaza conflict. During the call, Trump is said to have pressed Netanyahu to end public discourse on a possible attack on Iran and to stop leaks pertaining to military strategies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in his response, allegedly pointed to Iran's stalling tactics in negotiations, doubting their genuine commitment to any deal. However, ceasefire talks have reportedly made 'some progress,' prompting Netanyahu to convene with key ministers, while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar acknowledged advances but warned against undue optimism. Meanwhile, Hamas stated their need for stronger guarantees against future Israeli offensives despite not rejecting the US proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)