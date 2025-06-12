Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: UK-Bangladesh Meeting Called Off

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cancels meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus due to concerns from the Awami League over conferring legitimacy on an 'unelected' administration. Yunus is in London for an official visit. The Awami League sent letters cautioning UK officials against engaging with Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: UK-Bangladesh Meeting Called Off
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus and British PM Keir Starmer (File Photos/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a diplomatic twist, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has opted not to meet with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, during the latter's visit to London, according to a Bangladeshi diplomat. The meeting, initially anticipated, was apparently dropped due to apprehensions expressed by Bangladesh's Awami League.

Yunus, currently in the UK from June 10-13, 2025, hoped for a bilateral discussion with Starmer. However, a source from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry anticipated a meeting, but plans were scrapped, as confirmed by a phone call to ANI news agency, lacking further details.

With tensions mounting, the Awami League issued a statement criticizing the potential legitimization of what they term an unelected authority should the meeting proceed. The party's UK branch further rallied, dispatching a formal caution to key British entities, underscoring their stance amid Bangladesh's escalating political turmoil.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025