Diplomatic Tensions Flare: UK-Bangladesh Meeting Called Off

In a diplomatic twist, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has opted not to meet with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, during the latter's visit to London, according to a Bangladeshi diplomat. The meeting, initially anticipated, was apparently dropped due to apprehensions expressed by Bangladesh's Awami League.

Yunus, currently in the UK from June 10-13, 2025, hoped for a bilateral discussion with Starmer. However, a source from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry anticipated a meeting, but plans were scrapped, as confirmed by a phone call to ANI news agency, lacking further details.

With tensions mounting, the Awami League issued a statement criticizing the potential legitimization of what they term an unelected authority should the meeting proceed. The party's UK branch further rallied, dispatching a formal caution to key British entities, underscoring their stance amid Bangladesh's escalating political turmoil.