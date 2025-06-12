Diplomatic Tensions Flare: UK-Bangladesh Meeting Called Off
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cancels meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus due to concerns from the Awami League over conferring legitimacy on an 'unelected' administration. Yunus is in London for an official visit. The Awami League sent letters cautioning UK officials against engaging with Yunus.
In a diplomatic twist, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has opted not to meet with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, during the latter's visit to London, according to a Bangladeshi diplomat. The meeting, initially anticipated, was apparently dropped due to apprehensions expressed by Bangladesh's Awami League.
Yunus, currently in the UK from June 10-13, 2025, hoped for a bilateral discussion with Starmer. However, a source from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry anticipated a meeting, but plans were scrapped, as confirmed by a phone call to ANI news agency, lacking further details.
With tensions mounting, the Awami League issued a statement criticizing the potential legitimization of what they term an unelected authority should the meeting proceed. The party's UK branch further rallied, dispatching a formal caution to key British entities, underscoring their stance amid Bangladesh's escalating political turmoil.