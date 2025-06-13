Left Menu

US Navy Enhances Tactics to Deter Possible Chinese Aggression on Taiwan

Acting Chief of US Naval Operations, James Kilby, revealed the Navy's strategic focus on deterrence against a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Emphasizing innovative tactics, the Navy prioritizes areas like terminal ship defense and non-traditional maritime denial. Discussions also underscored the urgency of expedited military support to Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:41 IST
US Navy Enhances Tactics to Deter Possible Chinese Aggression on Taiwan
Acting Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby (Source: X @Focus_Taiwan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

James Kilby, acting Chief of US Naval Operations, has emphasized the critical focus of the US Navy on developing deterrence tactics to thwart any potential Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee, Kilby detailed efforts involving comprehensive exercises designed to present Taiwan as a formidable defensive challenge, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

These exercises, conducted regularly at the Naval War College, concentrate on five key areas: terminal ship defense, contested logistics, non-traditional maritime denial tactics, long-range strike capabilities, and counteracting China's C5ISRT systems. Recent meetings in San Diego with Pacific Fleet Commander Stephen Koehler and Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo further underscored this strategic direction, involving active investment in cutting-edge technology in these fields.

As discussions continue, Rep. Don Bacon has emphasized the urgent need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan, including sea mines, highlighting the necessity for robust defense systems. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted a shift from strategic reassessment to active implementation by the Pentagon, aiming to reinforce commitments towards the Indo-Pacific region, amid persistent geopolitical tensions involving Taiwan's sovereignty and the "One China" policy advocated by Beijing.

