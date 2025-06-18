India Stands Firm: No Mediation in Indo-Pak Talks, PM Modi Tells Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a significant phone conversation during the G7 Summit in Canada. PM Modi firmly stated that India does not and will not accept mediation on issues related to Pakistan, as conveyed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri reported that during the conversation, PM Modi clearly differentiated the cessation of hostilities from any trade discussions or third-party involvement, emphasizing that the conflict resolution happened bilaterally with Pakistan. President Trump, in turn, conveyed his support for India's stance against terrorism.

The dialogue also touched on India's Operation Sindoor, with PM Modi reiterating India's self-reliance in combating terrorism and rejecting any perceived US mediation claims. Though President Trump invited Modi to the US, prior commitments forced the Indian PM to decline. The conversation marked the first between the two leaders since the Pahalgam attack.

