India Stands Firm: No Mediation in Indo-Pak Talks, PM Modi Tells Trump

During a phone call amid the G7 Summit, PM Narendra Modi informed US President Donald Trump that India will never accept mediation on issues with Pakistan. Modi highlighted India's Operation Sindoor, and emphasized direct dialogue with Pakistan. Trump expressed support for India, while Modi declined a US visit due to prior engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:16 IST
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photos/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a significant phone conversation during the G7 Summit in Canada. PM Modi firmly stated that India does not and will not accept mediation on issues related to Pakistan, as conveyed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri reported that during the conversation, PM Modi clearly differentiated the cessation of hostilities from any trade discussions or third-party involvement, emphasizing that the conflict resolution happened bilaterally with Pakistan. President Trump, in turn, conveyed his support for India's stance against terrorism.

The dialogue also touched on India's Operation Sindoor, with PM Modi reiterating India's self-reliance in combating terrorism and rejecting any perceived US mediation claims. Though President Trump invited Modi to the US, prior commitments forced the Indian PM to decline. The conversation marked the first between the two leaders since the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

