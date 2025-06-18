PM Modi's Historic Croatia Visit Ignites Diaspora Pride and International Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic first visit to Croatia has sparked enthusiasm among the Indian community there, with the diaspora welcoming him wholeheartedly. Many expressed their pride and joy at the Prime Minister's presence, marking a significant occasion for Indian-Croatian relations.

Chandrashekhar, a Canadian resident with roots in Mysore, currently vacationing in Croatia, told ANI, "We are incredibly lucky to have Prime Minister Modi in Croatia. It fills us with pride and gives us the opportunity to show our respect and admiration for his efforts in elevating India's status on the global stage."

Yoga Guru Mahamandleshwar Swami Vivek Puri stressed the visit's significance, saying, "Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for International Yoga Day has elevated the understanding of yoga beyond national traditions. His visit allows us to highlight India's progress in various sectors to the European audience."

Croatian students studying Hindi, part of the local welcome, echoed these sentiments. Elizabeth, a student at the University of Zagreb's Department of Indology, expressed excitement over meeting the Prime Minister, underlining the cultural and educational exchanges that bolster India-Croatia relations.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, as the final leg of his three-nation European tour, also included interactions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic. It emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and India's commitment towards engagement with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)