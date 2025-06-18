Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Croatia Visit Ignites Diaspora Pride and International Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to Croatia energizes the Indian diaspora, highlighting India's global development narrative and strengthening bilateral relations. The journey marks a significant step in India's European relations while promoting Indian culture, yoga, and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:18 IST
PM Modi's Historic Croatia Visit Ignites Diaspora Pride and International Relations
Indian diaspora Members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic first visit to Croatia has sparked enthusiasm among the Indian community there, with the diaspora welcoming him wholeheartedly. Many expressed their pride and joy at the Prime Minister's presence, marking a significant occasion for Indian-Croatian relations.

Chandrashekhar, a Canadian resident with roots in Mysore, currently vacationing in Croatia, told ANI, "We are incredibly lucky to have Prime Minister Modi in Croatia. It fills us with pride and gives us the opportunity to show our respect and admiration for his efforts in elevating India's status on the global stage."

Yoga Guru Mahamandleshwar Swami Vivek Puri stressed the visit's significance, saying, "Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for International Yoga Day has elevated the understanding of yoga beyond national traditions. His visit allows us to highlight India's progress in various sectors to the European audience."

Croatian students studying Hindi, part of the local welcome, echoed these sentiments. Elizabeth, a student at the University of Zagreb's Department of Indology, expressed excitement over meeting the Prime Minister, underlining the cultural and educational exchanges that bolster India-Croatia relations.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, as the final leg of his three-nation European tour, also included interactions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic. It emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and India's commitment towards engagement with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025