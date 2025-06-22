Left Menu

LG's Hidden Ties: The Forced Labor Behind China Operations

A revealing investigation uncovers LG's direct involvement in forced labor at its Chinese factory, highlighting broader issues with global brands' complicity in China's controversial labor programs. Despite urging from rights groups and evidence of coercive practices, LG maintains its operations, drawing international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:50 IST
LG's Hidden Ties: The Forced Labor Behind China Operations
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a startling reveal, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has disclosed that LG, a South Korean technology conglomerate, owns and manages a factory in China employing ethnic minorities under China's contentious labor transfer initiative. This scheme has been heavily criticized by human rights organizations as a form of state-imposed forced labor.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced significant concerns in March 2021, addressing these forced labor allegations to the South Korean government. These concerns involved Chinese factories linked to major Korean corporations, including Samsung and LG.

Despite LG's public assertions of severing ties with the supplier in question, it has not revealed its ownership of LG Panda Appliances. This China-based factory in Jiangsu province employs workers transferred from Xinjiang, casting doubt on the company's claims of non-involvement. Evidence surfaced from a video by a Kazakh herder-turned assembly line worker for LG, depicting the continued exploitation under China's labor transfer strategy.

The investigative efforts by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, in collaboration with The New York Times and Der Spiegel, have further illustrated that LG's predicament is not isolated. Their extensive inquiry found ties of at least 100 global companies to China's forced labor networks. However, LG is one of the first to be directly implicated through ownership rather than indirect supply chain connections, as confirmed by labor recruiters and internal informants who noted LG Panda's job transfers were sanctioned by LG's headquarter in South Korea.

Despite frequent communication attempts, LG has remained silent on these allegations, continuing to run another Jiangsu-based factory using laborers transferred from Xinjiang. Over 90,000 consignments have been shipped globally since the program's start, headed to markets such as Germany and Poland. Labor rights specialists caution that multinational companies are neglecting to confront the harsh realities within their operations. Leading forced labor scholar Laura Murphy emphasized, "This isn't about indirect complicity. It's about direct involvement." With scrutiny mounting, international investors and governments are urged to impose significant measures against firms benefiting from China's coercive labor frameworks.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025